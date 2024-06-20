You won't know him, but this guy is the reason live music is thriving

Corey Gee is one grateful 28-year-old.
He exudes enthusiasm and sheer wonderment at his good fortune.
It's almost as if he's had no part in it when, of course, he has.
Yet as World Music Day looms on June 21, he's mighty thankful to have found his way into the industry - especially in Wollongong.
"It's hard to believe I do this for a living. I really didn't set out for the journey I'm on now," the 28-year-old from Warilla said
According to Sound NSW's first State of the Scene Report, the live music industry employs more than 14,000 people in NSW and has an economic output of $5.5 billion annually.
Only last month, the state's 24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues - also known as the nightlife tsar - told the Mercury the city was "ahead in terms of their thinking and execution on some of the night-time goals".
Corey Gee is one of the people who makes the city's nightlife tick over.
Since moving into the industry in 2018, he's worked with the likes of Grinspoon singer Phil Jamieson, Ben Lee, Skegss, and Jen Cloher. He's also worked with the likes of You Am I, Regurgitator, San Cisco, Art vs. Science, and Thirsty Merc.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to be working full-time as a live sound engineer," Corey said.
"I'm working in an industry I'm passionate about and in a job I love - where I can use my skills to contribute to the Illawarra music scene which is literally thriving," Mr Gee said.
The route he took to his career was not necessarily one laid out for him, but also not one he'd ever reverse.
Initially, the drive to record his own band, the now-defunct Ugly Mondays, ignited Corey's interest in sound recording.
Two conversations later and Corey left his fulltime job at an Albion Park tool store to study a Certificate IV in Music (Sound Production) at TAFE.
"It was a big decision but a good one," he says in hindsight.
That first metaphorical shove came from a member of Aussie music chameleons, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
"I spoke to him at a gig about how you break into the industry and he just said that someone in the band had to dive in and go for it.
"Then my mate said to me: 'Why don't you try and use what you're learning to get a job in the music industry?'.
"That really resonated with me, so I quit my job and started contracting to local venues in the Illawarra and producing their music gigs. It was a big leap, but I was young and wanted to take the chance."
Corey acknowledged the support of Andrew West, at Illawarra production company Signals, who did exactly the same thing, Corey said: "He took a chance, too."
"I tagged along to shows and got how to put the groundwork I learned at TAFE into action in the wild.
"Then I just fell in love with live sound."
Those skills and learning enabled the Warilla resident the opportunity to work with homegrown legends of Tim Rogers' stature, as well as some up-and-comers.
Yet still he credits the the old Rad Bar on Kembla Street, the Oxford Tavern and a bunch of current venues for fostering his love of music.
"The scene here is so supportive. From La La La's, to Waves at Towardgi Beach Hotel and UniBar at UOW, there's so much going on," Corey said.
As someone who spends his working life listening to live music, it's only fair to get some hot tips on local acts.
In no particular order, Corey gave a shoutout to Misso, Plastic Bath, Private Wives, Shining Bird and Physic Sun. And keep an eye on The Summer Guppys, too.
