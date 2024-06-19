Master planning set to begin for 32 hectares of Warrawong's foreshore

NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully says Warrawong could soon be home to one of the state's "great public spaces," with money set aside in the 2024 budget to begin master planning a 32-hectare site along King Street and Northcliffe Drive.
The project will create parklands, recreation, culture, arts and heritage, tourism and entertainment facilities on the land, which is currently used for sport, environmental conservation, recreation and unofficial camping.
Reporter Kate McIlwain has the story.
