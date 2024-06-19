Illawarra Mercury
Master planning set to begin for 32 hectares of Warrawong's foreshore

June 20 2024 - 4:30am
NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully says Warrawong could soon be home to one of the state's "great public spaces," with money set aside in the 2024 budget to begin master planning a 32-hectare site along King Street and Northcliffe Drive.

