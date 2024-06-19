Born and bred in the Illawarra: Steelers set for fresh Harvey Norman season

The future is bright for female rugby league in the Illawarra as the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Steelers side prepares for the 2024 season to begin.
As the squad prepares for its first trial game against the Dragons ahead of the season kicking off on July 6 against Mounties, there is plenty of familiarity about the team, which will be mentored by Jamie Szczerbanik.
A strong local feel dominates the squad, with the nucleus of the team part of the premiership-winning Tarsha Gale Cup squad. This was no coincidence, according to coach Szczerbanik.
"I think women's rugby league across the Illawarra is in a really strong position," Szczerbanik said.
"We're lucky to be reaping the rewards here with the Harvey Norman squad. They're all local girls. We haven't had to go search elsewhere. So we get to develop our girls and they get to stay at home and play in a professional competition, which is great.
"The conversations with the Steelers board and with [NRLW coach] Jamie Soward about development from within was something really massive, being driven from the top down. It's something I believe in as well. If we've got them here in our backyard, let's nurture these players rather than go out and find someone else."
One of those local products is the team's centre, Jordyn Preston.
The 21-year-old played in the team last season and is set to take on a more senior role this year. She will also juggle being coach of the Stingrays Group Seven women's tackle coach, as well as her job as a preschool teacher.
"I'm super excited to get back into it," Preston said.
"We've done a lot of work on and off the field with a lot of bonding sessions, which is nice to get to know each other. We've got a few new girls so getting together on the field, in the gym has been really helpful. We've worked really hard on building our relationship so everyone feels really comfortable.
"I just want to help the girls out where I can, especially for the new girls coming through it would be a bit daunting to come in and not really know anyone. So it's just about helping them out and get them used to our dynamics and our plays and stuff like that.
"[Being coach of the Stingrays] definitely helped me, especially with talking and it's helped me be more confident and more vocal in our sessions. It helps me gain more of an understanding in the game and in sessions."
Coach Szczerbanik said his team could not wait to get out on the field and play this Saturday, June 22 at Collegians Sporting Complex at 1pm.
The team's full focus will be on the trial against St George this weekend, but the coach outlined the team's goals for 2024.
"I know a few of the girls that are champing at the bit to get out there and play. They've been waiting a long time," he said.
"Effort is one thing that we stated from the start that we won't be coaching [it is instilled], and they've really brought into that. We're going to be a fit, mobile side, regardless of our position on the ladder. And we're going to play fast.
"We're going to be process driven, not results driven. You get nothing out of a trial bar match fitness. You just get to see where the girls are at and make sure their connections at training are starting to form on the field. So that's pretty much all we're looking at [this weekend].
"It's just about grinding and staying in the game for the full duration, and not having any brain fades."
Tayleah Handcock (Warilla), Kiara Kostovski (Stingrays), Mackenzie Lear (Stingrays), Brielle Luccitti (Collegians), Evie McGrath (Stingrays), Jayme Millard (Woonona-Bulli), Hope Millard (Corrimal), Tahlia O'Brien (Wests), Maria Paseka (Collegians), Herewaka Pohatu (Stingrays), Jordyn Preston (Stingrays), Lily Rogan (captain, Milton-Ulladulla), Tori Shipton (Collegians), Amy Tietjens (Dapto), Ula-Mari Time-Cribb (Warilla), Olivia Vale (Corrimal), Mia-Rose Walsh (Stingrays), Maddison Weatherall (Stingrays), Tiarna West (Corrimal), Zali Yeo (Corrimal), Sienna Yeo (Collegians), Rhian Yeo (Collegians).
