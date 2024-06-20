Meet the woman behind TIGS' stunning musical costumes

Barbara Wilson says she's happiest with a needle and thread in hand.
That's fortunate given the immense amount of time - and skill - the Albion Park Rail resident has volunteered to The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) to make many of the costumes for its production of Strictly Ballroom this month.
One jacket worn by the character Scott Hastings, played by year 11 student Jagger Leith, alone took six weeks, with layers of sequins, lace, ribbon and braid intricately sewn together to create the eye-catching piece which glitters under the spotlight.
"It's awesome, and it looks crazy," Jagger said.
Barbara has spent most of her life sewing, starting at the age of eight.
"My mother was a dressmaker and tailoress, and I've always sewn," she said.
The skills evident in the Strictly Ballroom costumes were honed over the intervening years through making wedding dresses, skating outfits for her daughter, and costumes for other shows and school productions.
"I enjoy live theatre - it just brings you joy," Barbara said.
It's not the first time Barbara has sewn costumes for TIGS: she first got involved in 2022 with the production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, answering a call-up from her grandson Brody Toombs, who is TIGS' head of arts.
"My grandmother has a very special set of skills in that she's been making these kinds of costumes for a number of years," Mr Toombs said.
Barbara has spent the past three and a half months - "every waking hour and some sleeping hours" - working on the costumes.
"I just love it," she said when asked why she dedicated so much to the project.
Visual arts teacher Sarah Clark oversaw their creation, which she said involved a lot of creative problem-solving, including making them appropriate for a school context and ensuring they were cohesive.
She and Barbara also spent a lot of time watching the Strictly Ballroom film to ensure the costumes were perfect.
"Just so impressive. They're incredible," Ms Clark said of the finished products.
The school also loaned and borrowed costumes from the Arcadians Theatre Group, KJ Dance and St Mary's College, because as Barbara quipped: "That many ballgowns was beyond me".
TIGS' production of Strictly Ballroom opens on Thursday, June 20, followed by another three performances: Friday night, Saturday matinee and Saturday night.
Ahead of opening night, Jagger said he was feeling confident about the show.
"Everything is coming together and I think it's going to be a really great show," he said.
Mr Toombs said the school had an "incredible talent pool" and the message of this year's production was that "life is a leap of faith", encouraging each student - whether in cast or crew - to push themselves outside their comfort zone.
About 115 students are involved in the production, for which rehearsals began last year.
"It's just amazing to be able to work with a great team and great students," Mr Toombs said.
"They really are what makes it special."
And sitting backstage at each show will be Barbara, on hand for any wardrobe malfunctions.
"I have needles threaded up and in my pincushion, ready to go," she said.
Tickets are available at tigs.nsw.edu.au/strictly-ballroom.
