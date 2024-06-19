If you thought the Illawarra surf has been big, you're right

The Illawarra has enjoyed some sizeable swell over the past few days and, if the weather gurus, are right, another fun weekend is in store for experienced surfers.
Renewed swell is expected to arrive mid-afternoon on Thursday, June 20, with cross-onshore winds expected at the same time.
Conditions are expected to improve for the weekend, but no-one's been bold enough to predict a repeat of the weekend's wild surf quite yet.
The fun started back on June 2 for experienced surfers when big swells first hit the east coast.
Those conditions were replicated if not bettered over last weekend when a Tasman low generated large waves that had hardcore surfers flocking to their favourite breaks, Sandon Point in particular.
Check out even more Sylvia Liber images from over the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.