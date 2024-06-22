Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Renter beware: Wollongong student's warning over 'unlivable' sharehouse

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
June 23 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte, a second-year mechanical engineering student at UOW, a flooded room in her rental and recently installed concrete intended to prevent flooding at the property,
Charlotte, a second-year mechanical engineering student at UOW, a flooded room in her rental and recently installed concrete intended to prevent flooding at the property,

A Wollongong student has sounded the alarm over an "unlivable" sharehouse being advertised for rent in Keiraville, warning her bedroom flooded repeatedly in the six months she spent living at the property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.