Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

Who and when the Illawarra Hawks play revealed as NBL25 draw released

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 21 2024 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Hawks delighted their fans last season, recovering from a poor start before making a run all the way to the semifinals. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Illawarra Hawks delighted their fans last season, recovering from a poor start before making a run all the way to the semifinals. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Justin Tatum and his Illawarra Hawks now know the path they need to take to try and win the NBL25 championship.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
'Might be my only chance:' Hobbs out to end his Illawarra rugby title drought
Kiama No 6 Jack Hobbs is loving playing for the Cows. Picture by Anna Warr
The former Wollongong Vikings star is loving his Kiama adventure
Agron Latifi
No comments
Who and when the Illawarra Hawks play revealed as NBL25 draw released
The Illawarra Hawks delighted their fans last season, recovering from a poor start before making a run all the way to the semifinals. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Every game, every date and tip-off time.
Agron Latifi
No comments
How a community came together to restore Bulli's IPL home, Balls Paddock
In April, Bulli FC's home ground Balls Paddock was a swimming pool. Now they're set to host football games at the venue again. Main picture by Sylvia Liber
Mark Bulli FC v Wollongong United on July 6 in your calendars...
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.