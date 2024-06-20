Who and when the Illawarra Hawks play revealed as NBL25 draw released

Justin Tatum and his Illawarra Hawks now know the path they need to take to try and win the NBL25 championship.
The draw for the NBL25 season has been released, with the Hawks to kick off their campaign away to Cairns Taipans on Saturday, September 21.
The season proper tips-off two days earlier on September 19.
Wollongong fans will get their first opportunity to watch the Hawks at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 27, when the Brisbane Bullets come to town.
Illawarra will play 15 home games all up.
Two of these will be against their freeway rivals Sydney Kings, the first on Saturday, November 16 and the second to wrap up their regular season campaign on Friday, February 7, 2025.
The Hawks and Kings will also play in another Christmas Day blockbuster in Sydney.
Six days later Illawarra will return to the WEC tor a New Year's Eve showdown against South East Melbourne Phoenix from 5.30pm.
Illawarra welcome the defending champions Tasmania JackJumpers to Wollongong on Saturday, October 12.
The Hawks first home encounter against a Melbourne United side which knocked them out in the semi-finals last season, is on Thursday, October 24.
Despite the big crowds the Hawks enjoyed last season, they've only been given the one game at home in the prime time of a Sunday afternoon.
That game will be against Perth Wildcats on December 22. Three days later Illawarra will head to Sydney to take on the Kings on Christmas Day.
The breakdown of Hawks home games means six will be played on Saturday nights, two on Thursday and Friday, and one on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The fact the Hawks play games on December 25, December 27 and then again on December 31 does not sit well with the club's basketball operations manager Mat Campbell.
"We have no problem with playing on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve but there shouldn't be a game in between," Campbell said.
"Last season we had a couple of days after Christmas Day for our players to celebrate with their families, many of whom flew in from different parts of the country and overseas just for the holidays, before having to get ready for our New Year's Eve game.
"We don't get that opportunity this year and it is not fair on our players or staff."
With the new season set to start in three months, the Hawks are no closer to knowing if star import Gary Clark will return to Wollongong for a second season.
It's been reported numerous times that while there is mutual interest in Clark staying with the club, both parties are yet to agree on the deal. While this could certainly still get done, it does raise the question of what happens next if it doesn't?
Clark was a beast under Justin Tatum last season and was one of the most dominant big men in the league.
What kind of player could the Hawks get to replicate the production that Clark had? Another concern is that if other teams lose pieces to the NBA in the next few weeks, could they be picking up the phone to Clark and enticing a return to Australia?
Illawarra are also still searching for a point-guard import to replace Justin Robinson, and are waiting to see what happens with their Next Star AJ Johnson in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The positive for the Hawks is how much better they can get with a hull Justin Tatum pre-season.
When Tatum took over last season, the buy-in from the players was instant and success soon followed.
With the majority of the playoff squad returning, Tatum now has a full pre-season ahead of him to have Illawarra ready to make some more waves at the beginning of NBL25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.