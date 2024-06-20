Frost falls on coldest day of the year at Albion Park ahead of winter solstice

One day out from the winter solstice and Albion Park residents have woken up to their coldest day of the year so far and a blanket of frost.
The mercury plunged to 2.1 degrees at 6.30am on Thursday, June 20, but the 'feels like' was much colder at -0.3 degrees.
Despite the fresh start, the record chilly temperature of minus two degrees set in 2009 wasn't broken.
By comparison it was much warmer in Kiama (8.0 degrees) and Bellambi (8.9 degrees), with both locations failing to break their respective records of 3.0 and 4.1 degrees.
The 'feels like' early morning temperature in Kiama was 4.7 degrees and it was 3.7 in Bellambi.
It's on Friday, June 21 and while it's often called the shortest day of the year, it's actually the day with the least amount of daylight hours.
The lack of daylight it because the southern hemisphere is at its furthest tilt away from the sun, the exact moment this occurs will be at 6.50am AEST.
In terms of daylight, this day is four hours, 37 minutes shorter than the December solstice.
After Friday, the days will start to become longer - and nights shorter - this continues until the southern hemisphere's summer solstice in late December, marking Australia's longest day and shortest night of the year.
The winter solstice has long been a time of ancient rituals, traditions and offerings to the gods.
Many believe Stonehenge, in England, was built to track the sun's movements and the day before a planned ceremony at the ancient site, it was graffitied by anti-oil and coal protesters.
Others use the event as an excuse for a cold ocean swim, sometimes in the nude, to mark the day.
Across the Illawarra and South Coast a number of activities are being held to mark the event, including:
