No more near misses: Figtree road crossing is upgraded

The dangers of a Figtree road crossing were highlighted for Lindsday Park Public School P&C president Nicole Jameson on the very day she got the news of an upgrade.
Ms Jameson was walking towards the Uralba Street crossing when she saw two young children making their way over the road as a large truck approached.
She lost sight of them and feared the truck might hit them. When it passed, she noticed the two children standing on the pedestrian refuge, the older child with an arm across her younger sister stopping her from crossing.
That afternoon, she heard Wollongong City Council had responded to the years of campaigning and would replace the pedestrian refuge with a zebra crossing and speed cushions on both approaches.
"This is such a welcome project," Ms Jameson said.
"It's a welcome announcement from the council because it will mean that children can walk unaccompanied to school in a way that parents can trust that it will be safe for them.
"And they will arrive without danger or without any near misses that we see regularly."
The refuge - which links pedestrian walkways through parkland - is placed at a low point in the road, meaning cars on both sides are heading downhill as they approach it.
"It's actually at the bottom of a dip on both sides," Ms Jameson said, "and so cars are naturally accelerating towards it even when they're aware that it's a 40km school zone or the pedestrians are there."
She was pleased the council had decided to commit to the project, which wasn't in the recently released draft infrastructure plan.
"We are really grateful, as the P&C and as myself as a community member, that they have heard what we've said and that they've taken our concerns seriously," she said.
Healthy Cities Illawarra CEO Kelly Andrews said the zebra crossing was "a no brainier" as it linked pathways on either side and would switch the dynamic from a focus on cars to one of pedestrians.
"It's a clear signal that it's a thoroughfare for movement of people, not just movement of cars," Ms Andrews said.
"So the car will be forced to slow down and give way to pedestrians and cyclists making their way across the road."
Greens council candidate for Ward 2 Kit Docker called it "a win for safety".
"Me personally, I think when it comes to crossing roads, we should be protecting the most vulnerable," Mr Docker said.
"And there's been way too many close calls along here and, and even one injury is far too much."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.