'Strive to be creative': The theatre show taking risks in Wollongong

Independent artists will get the chance to test new ideas in from of a live audience as part of MerrigongX's Made From Scratch.
The show will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at Wollongong Town Hall's Music Lounge and is a "pay what you feel" show in line with other MerrigongX shows which support artists who are taking creative risks.
Audience members can reserve their seats and decide how much they want to pay based on how they feel afterwards.
Jordan Bowater will MC the show, a role which he is familiar with as a member of Merrigong's Strangeways Ensemble, and says the show is going to be a great show of independent artists.
"I think as artists we always strive to be creative," Mr Bowater said.
"The drive is always there and Made From Scratch works so well because you can condense your art into such a short form and to be allowed to have a night for that.
"To allow for your voice to be heard is super important."
On the bill for the show is eight different performances with a wide range of acts.
"We have artists across the whole range of the arts, whatever they want to bring to the table," Mr Bowater said.
"What they think is important that they want people to see."
Mirelle Gabriel and Steve Wilson-Alexander will be involved in a "small and intimate outing" called READ.
"They're working through sort of what happens when two actors meet for the first time," Mr Bowater said.
"Steve works through a lot of digital media so that's really interesting to see."
Musical acts will include Jagger Leith and JOCEAN, both artists who Mr Bowater highly recommends.
JOCEAN will be performing songs ranging from acoustic indie folk to funk, soul and blues as part of a new set of songs.
One of the more unique performances on the night will be Alison Bennett's clown show for adults Stash.
Described as "a funny and sad exploration of the cumulative nature of solitude and social anxiety", the show is in the tradition of Chula the Clown and Gardi Hutter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.