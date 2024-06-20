A Wollongong tram from train station to beach is back on the cards

A CBD transport option that was rejected in favour of the Gong Shuttle has resurfaced in a Wollongong City Council draft document.
But it would see people catching a tram and not a bus.
The council's draft Wollongong City Centre Movement and Place Plan looks at ways to improve access in and around the city.
The No1 item in a list of the "top eight moves for Wollongong City Centre" is a trackless tram that would take passengers between Wollongong station and Belmore Basin.
"For Wollongong to take full advantage of its waterfront from a tourism/recreation as well as for a seamless multi-modal experience from Wollongong station to the city centre a high-quality 'turn up and go' public transport service should be investigated," the draft report stated.
"The 1.9-kilometre high-quality public transport route from Wollongong station to the foreshore is an opportunity for enhanced public transport and urban renewal."
It identifies an action plan to prepare a study looking for a possible tram route between the station and the beach and the entertainment centre.
But the idea of providing a station to the beach transport route was rejected back in 2009 during talks that created the Gong Shuttle.
Then Transport Minister David Campbell had heard talk about such a link but decided "that sort of service was not needed in Wollongong".
The council's draft plan also considers ways to improve the cycling network, lower speeds in the CBD, convert kerbside parking into outdoor dining spaces and remove through traffic from the city centre.
"Historically, transport networks have been planned by predicting future needs and subsequently providing transport infrastructure, mainly road based, to meet these predicted needs," the council papers stated.
"This has largely resulted in a transport network that facilitates private motor vehicle use to a higher standard than sustainable transport modes including walking, bike riding and public transport."
When it comes to cycling, the report identifies that while Wollongong has a strong recreational cycling culture it didn't translate into people cycling to work or using the bike as a mode of transport.
"To tap into the existing cycling culture base, improvements to the networks into and out of the city centre are required," the draft report stated.
"Cycling infrastructure is relatively cheap compared to roads and focus should be given to selling the cycling dream to residents."
This includes possible cycleways connecting Flinders Street to Thomas, Market and Church streets, extending the cycle path along Kembla Street and creating a shared path along Burelli Street.
Wollongong City councillors will consider the draft report at Monday's meeting and vote on placing it out for public feedback.
