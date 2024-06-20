Australia's greatest band delivers musical ecstasy to Thirroul

Ellis's long storytelling from the microphone may cost him half a star from the unfamiliar. He's always been a talker. Some stories were long enough to duck out and buy a tshirt and a drink and get back well before the next song. We heard in detail about a young Warren's attempt to get an autograph from AC/DC "for his son" upstairs on a jumbo first-class section, we heard a stream-of-consciousness ad-lib tale that started in a hole with a Billy Joel box set and ended with Joel in a hot dog onesie selling franks. One suspected Warren as a young punk would have heckled himself to get on with it. But give a 59-year-old a chance to catch his breath. The audience was hanging on every line.

