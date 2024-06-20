Australia's greatest band delivers musical ecstasy to Thirroul

Review: Dirty Three
Anita's Theatre, Thirroul, June 19
*****
Writing about music is like dancing about architecture, someone said. Most likely it was comedian Martin Mull, but it's variously attributed to Elvis Costello, Frank Zappa, even Thelonius Monk.
Quote historians can argue about the source, but it's standing there like a freeway sign when I start my attempt at reviewing the Dirty Three's gig last night at Anita's Theatre Thirroul.
There's no music criticism in this piece, other than the awarding of five stars. Last night Australia's greatest band rocked the socks off Anita's Theatre in Thirroul and gave at least two generations of music lovers a show that transcended the mortal coil. That's the point of music, isn't it?
First: the show was recorded and after engineering the band plans to release it later this year. Those who were there can relive it, those who weren't: I recommend this recording over this review.
But I'll give it a go. I've seen and loved more than my share of live music, from Gurrumul to Guns'n'Roses, Cold Chisel and Patty Smith to the Breeders, the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Nick Cave and the Oils.
I've seen Yothu Yindi on the red dirt of their home country at Gulkula, Sonic Youth on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, Gillian Welch in a village hall in country Vic. They can argue over second place.
Time will tell how the memory settles things, but this was probably the peak.
It had been a while. Last time I saw the Dirty Three was at the Woonona-Bulli RSL in 1998. With support from the Paradise Motel and thick curtains in a deep red, it's still firm in living colour in my memory when many things that have happened since are not. It was before he started growing his beard, before he formed a musical marriage with Nick Cave, before he got sober.
No-one can forget Ellis, his violin run through distortion pedals and providing the melodic lead as well as (often) the bass line, owning the space where the vocals would be if this were another band.
Both hirsute and besuited, gyrating, writhing and high-kicking, he'd sweated through his jacket within about four songs and spat theatrically off to the side when he felt like it. He held the crowd like a shaman, all charisma, flourish and bodily fluids.
To the side, Mick Turner is the perfect foil, playing rhythm guitar with a delicate half-plucking style that produces soundscapes as well as notes, patient, precise and easy to smile.
If there's a finer drummer than Jim White I have yet to see them. A jazz player at his core, he can rock with anyone, locked eye-to-eye with Ellis as the violinist mounted a hardbox near his drums, daring each other to do another series of rolls, as happy in the sparse quiet moments as in the wild crescendos we came to see.
You get the sense White could play all day and forever, and if that was the soundtrack to the world it would be just fine.
There's no point in a critique of the music, other than to say this is Australia's greatest band, playing like they're ecstatic to be back together.
When they're flying, nothing and no-one can touch them.
The Dirty Three's first shows in five years, 32 years after they started, this 10-date tour of Australia included Thirroul as the only non-major city other than Byron Bay. They must have fond memories of our beaches.
All the great songs were played, the gig ending with Sue's Last Ride, but first taking a spellbound crowd to pieces with Love Changes Everything, Indian Love Song, Everything's F**ked, Some Summers They Drop Like Flies and Sea Above, Sky Below.
Ellis's long storytelling from the microphone may cost him half a star from the unfamiliar. He's always been a talker. Some stories were long enough to duck out and buy a tshirt and a drink and get back well before the next song. We heard in detail about a young Warren's attempt to get an autograph from AC/DC "for his son" upstairs on a jumbo first-class section, we heard a stream-of-consciousness ad-lib tale that started in a hole with a Billy Joel box set and ended with Joel in a hot dog onesie selling franks. One suspected Warren as a young punk would have heckled himself to get on with it. But give a 59-year-old a chance to catch his breath. The audience was hanging on every line.
Who's to begrudge him a few words in what was, other than a few consonant-less notes into the microphone, a completely instrumental set (this is the Dirty Three). And given the stories punctuate Ellis delivering 10-15-minute furies, the wordy bits have always been a minute to rest and regather for the next series of explosions.
Words to have a rest by; no need for them in the music. And no need for any more of them here, other than to say long live the Dirty Three, and if I never see them play again, at least I saw them last night, delivering music as great as it gets anywhere, anytime.
