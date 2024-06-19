Plan to get cars out of Wollongong CBD

Cars could be virtually driven out of the Wollongong CBD under a draft city council plan.
The possible measures floated by the Wollongong City Centre Movement & Place Plan include measures to stop people topping up parking meters and seeing kerbside parking spaces used for alfresco dining.
There is also a focus on pushing through traffic onto Corrimal and Denison streets, rather than having them make an unnecessary trip through the CBD.
"For a long time, Wollongong city centre has been dominated by the car as a result of poor public transport and a road network encouraging through traffic in the city centre," the draft report stated.
"A city centre is no place for through traffic and as a result, parts of the city centre are suffering from urban decay."
To increase the appeal of those routes for through traffic right-turn bays along Corrimal Street are proposed, along with the possibility of replacing the Denison Street-Young Street roundabout with traffic lights.
But those drivers heading into the CBD might find it a bit harder to find a place to park, if some proposed measures are implemented.
One of those could see the price of parking increase.
"There are a number of opportunities for the Wollongong City Centre to get better value from their parking," the draft study stated.
"Currently, Wollongong is the only place in NSW that hasn't raised its parking meter fees in 10 years. Part of charging appropriately for parking is that it promotes higher turnover and supports visitors who need to drive to find a space."
The draft report also suggests changes to the number of parking spaces required for CBD developments.
Businesses in the CBD could be required to provide just one parking space per 120sqm of building space and some areas might not have to provide any parking at all.
The report recommends the council "consider a zero parking requirement within a five-minute walking catchment" of the highly used public transport options like Wollongong station and high frequency bus stops on Crown Street.
It also suggests following the lead of North Sydney Council, which in 2015 installed in-ground parking sensors for all of its street parking meter spaces which prevented drivers already parked from topping up the meter.
Other options that could be investigated include dropping the speed limit to 30km/h, creating more shared spaces that cars, pedestrians and cyclists use equally and even extending the city mall concept to develop other car-free streets.
Restaurants could also be encouraged to turn their kerbside parking spaces into alfresco dining areas.
The draft report noted hospitality businesses saw a greater economic benefit in this approach than in just leaving the space for someone to park in.
It noted the council could encourage this by creating a simple policy where business could pay a fee and get a permit to repurpose the on-street parking outside their shopfront.
