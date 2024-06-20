Semi-final fates revealed for those vying for the Bert Bampton Cup trophy

Football South Coast has conducted the draw for the upcoming Bert Bampton Cup semi finals.
Tarrawanna will take on rivals Bulli and the winner of that game will face the victor of Port Kembla and Cringila/Shellharbour (that quarter-final is set to be played on Tuesday, June 25).
Tarrawanna and Port Kembla are set to host the fixtures at their home grounds Tarrawanna Oval and Wetherall Park respectively, if they are able to do so. If this is not possible, the hosting rights falls to the team drawn second (Bulli and Cringila/Shellharbour).
Jason Wenig's Blueys reached the final four by defeating District League side Fernhill on penalties, whilst Bulli smashed Unanderra 6-1. Port Kembla had a comprehensive 5-0 quarter-final win against South Coast United.
Dates and times of the fixtures are still to be confirmed, but are set to be played before July 3. The final is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, at Wetherall Park.
The Bert Bampton Cup is the region's sole knockout football competition, featuring teams from the Illawarra Premier, District, and Community Leagues.
Meanwhile the semi-final draw for the Youth Cup was also drawn. Wollongong United face Coniston while Cringila/Shoalhaven will take on Port Kembla.
