Disney On Ice is bringing Elsa, Simba and Woody to life in Wollongong

The magical world of Disney is back in Wollongong as Disney on Ice takes over the WIN Entertainment Centre.
Having missed the Illawarra last year, Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will visit a plethora of destinations with visits from characters like Elsa from Frozen, Buzz and Woody from Toy Story and many more.
The show will begin on Thursday, June 20, and continue until Sunday, June 23.
In charge of keeping the road trip on the right track is tour guides Patrick Quinn and Taylor Olivia Burrell who have the unenviable task of keeping Goofy and Donald in line.
"We'll be running through the audience getting everybody hyped and preparing them to meet Mickey and Minnie," Quinn said.
"We just get everybody hyped."
For Olivia Burrell, the highlight of the show is seeing the guests experience the show.
"Seeing their faces light up when something happens, whether it's their favourite character comes out or one of their favourite songs start playing," she said.
"That is my favourite moment, catching those moments off guard ... when I'm watching the crowd and I see faces light up and moments made, memories made, that's the best part for me."
Jamie Jacks, an ice skater since she was seven, plays the role of Mary Poppins in Disney on Ice.
"My favourite part is there's a call and response moment where Jack is clapping and all the audience needs to enter along with him," she said.
"I have a moment to kind of command the audience to be like 'Whoa, no, no, wait to hear him clap, now you can go', so I have a lot of fun with that one getting to play and interact with everybody in front of me."
The whole family will be delighted by the daring and graceful stunts the team will perform when the first show begins on Thursday at 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.