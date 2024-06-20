Bravery award for police inspector Amy Scott after stopping Bondi murder spree

Calls for a bravery award for the heroic cop who ended a murderous rampage in a Bondi shopping centre have been answered.
NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott has been honoured with a Commissioner's Valour Award for displaying exceptional bravery in a life-threatening situation.
Insp Scott was widely praised for stopping the horror attack inside Bondi Junction Westfield on Saturday, April 13 this year, when six people were stabbed and killed.
Among those killed was Wollongong raised Jade Young, aged 47, who was murdered as she stood beside her nine-year-old daughter.
The bravery award was presented in front of Insp Scott's peers at the graduation ceremony of 169 new police officers in Goulburn on Friday, June 21.
She has been rightly labelled a hero, NSW Premier Chris Minns said during the event.
"She was calm, decisive, and as a result she saved many lives," he said.
"She gives us all an example of what we ask of our police, many of whom are young, to walk into terrible situations as an ordinary part of their job.
"And if there was an emergency tomorrow, we'd ask them to do it all over again because the truth is, we don't have a choice."
During the Bondi attack, Insp Scott raced into the shopping centre alone and following directions from horrified shoppers found the attacker Joel Cauchi.
NSW Police said he allegedly lunged at her before she fatally shot him.
The five others killed in the attack were: Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Cheng Yixuan, 27, Pikria Darchia, 55 and Faraz Tahir, 30.
Friday's graduation is the first group of officers to be paid as part of their 16-week course at the Goulburn Police Academy.
The change started in March this year to combat chronic staff shortages and counteract lucrative interstate incentives.
They received a salary of about $30,984, working out to about $1360 per week plus superannuation and around $380 in award-based allowances.
Of the 169 new probationary constables sworn in, there were 122 men and 47 women.
Nine new officers will make their way to the region including at Lake Illawarra (4), Wollongong (1) and South Coast (4).
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jade's grief-stricken young daughters and husband, so far more than $322,000 has been raised.
