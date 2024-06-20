Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Koonawarra woman dodges jail after fleecing $5k from Parkinson's client

Sarah Falson
Grace Crivellaro
By Sarah Falson, and Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 20 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shandel Kelly leaving Wollongong courthouse on June 20. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
Shandel Kelly leaving Wollongong courthouse on June 20. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

A former support worker abused her position of trust by fleecing the majority of her Parkinson's client's savings, leaving her with only $500 to her name.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.