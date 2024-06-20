Koonawarra woman dodges jail after fleecing $5k from Parkinson's client

A former support worker abused her position of trust by fleecing the majority of her Parkinson's client's savings, leaving her with only $500 to her name.
Shandel Kelly, 37, wiped away tears as she learnt her fate at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
The Koonawarra woman was stood down from her role at Client Care First when a manager became aware of her dodgy behaviour against the victim, a 63-year-old woman with Parkinson's disease who required 24/7 hour care.
The victim had a total of $2,800 in one of her bank accounts, however became aware a large amount was missing in November 2022 when another support worker tried to buy items at the shops on her behalf.
She logged onto her online banking app and noticed just $221 in her account.
The victim's family further inspected her account and noticed a new account had been hidden from her banking app, which was created in August 2022 without her knowledge.
It was uncovered the account was linked to Kelly's phone number and personal email, with amounts transferred ranging from $6 to $250, with the total amount stolen $5,375.
The fraud was reported to a manager, who then reported the matter to police.
The day Kelly was made aware her employment was suspended she de-registered her PayID linkage to her account.
Kelly was arrested at Lake Illawarra police station in April 2023.
Defence lawyer Cate Doosey said Kelly acknowledged the seriousness of her crime against a vulnerable woman while she held a position of trust.
"She started paying the money back before she was detected, probably deluding herself that she was just loaning the money," Ms Doosey said, adding that a background showed her risk of re-offending was low.
Ms Doosey said Kelly couldn't explain her behaviour, but that there had been "tension, dysfunction, and violence" in her home which "eroded her sense of morality".
Magistrate Claire Girotto labelled Kelly's offending as "self-indulgent" before imposing a 10-month intensive correction order, akin to a jail sentence served in the community.
"The type of offence is exploitative and taking advantage of someone who is very, very vulnerable," the magistrate said.
"She left $500 in the victim's account, if she needed to buy something important, she wouldn't have been able to afford it."
The court heard Kelly had paid back $1,300 of the stolen funds, with the magistrate ordering her to pay back the rest. Kelly must also undertake 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.