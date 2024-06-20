Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Wollongong lawyer struck off the roll after $2.1m fraud

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 20 2024 - 7:22pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Duncan outside Wollongong courthouse in 2019. Picture by ACM
Nigel Duncan outside Wollongong courthouse in 2019. Picture by ACM

A former Wollongong lawyer who carried out a $2.1 million fraud scheme in which he embezzled money from the estates of dead clients has been struck off the roll.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.