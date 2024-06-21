Trams plan for Wollongong city centre

If our headline this morning feels like a blast from the past, that's because that is precisely what it is.
A plan to use trams to ferry passengers from Wollongong station to Belmore Basin has been dusted off and resurfaced in Wollongong City Council papers as the number one item in a list of "top eight moves for Wollongong City Centre'.
If you've ever had to ponder whether to take a bus, train, Uber or drive in for an event at Wollongong Entertainment Centre, you'll know travelling by train (or bus, for that matter) is never the number one choice.
Who wants to walk the breadth of the city in heels? And let's face it, being unable to use e-scooters in the mall means they are not an option for those brave enough to give it a go in formal wear.
You can find out more about the plan from our reporter Glen Humphries.
In other news, our sports reporter Jordan Warren spoke to community members at Balls Paddock, Bulli who have worked tirelessly since the April floods to get Bulli FC's fields back up and running. Hours of hard work means their first game back on home soil will be in early July.
Meanwhile if basketball is more your thing, you can check out the Illawarra Hawks 2025 draw here.
