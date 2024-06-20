When too much football is never enough

Another big weekend of football action in store for you Illawarra fanatics.
It will be a huge Saturday with five games set to go ahead in the Illawarra Premier League.
If that's not enough, the Wolves will be in action against Hills United at Landon Park as David Carney's men attempt to reach the finals.
The Stingrays continue their own finals run away to Blacktown on Sunday.
Don't forget to head to the Illawarra Mercury website or download the app, where we will have the most up to date local football news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.