'That could have been me': sleepout hits home for Illawarra's shivering elite

Thursday: 8pm: As the moon rises on one of the year's coldest nights, Michelle Mannex has cause to reflect on the thin line that separates the Illawarra's haves from its have-nots.
From the helm of Shellharbour Real Estate, where she regularly oversees luxe digs trading hands for eye-watering sums, Ms Mannex seems a world removed from cardboard shelters and sleeping bags.
But that's just the setup she will snuggle into tonight, as part of the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout, tonight.
"I was in a DV relationship a very very long time ago, in a past life, so that's why this is the type of event I support," Ms Mannex told the Mercury a short time ago.
"I was very much somebody who got out early, but that could have been very different if I didn't have the strength to do so.
"I see how that - homelessness - could have been me, potentially. Tonight is a way of being able to give back to those people who aren't able to move through it."
Ms Mannex is one of 15 business people preparing to sleep rough at a Vinnies hub in Coniston's back streets tonight a part of the annual fundraiser.
An event veteran with four sleepouts under her belt, she was among those who last year contended with the event's little-known toughest challenge - snorers.
There was also light rain which turned the sleepers' cardboard shelters soft, so the soggy structures flattened against their faces in the night.
This year's volunteers were served their dinner from the Vinnies food van a short time ago. They ate standing, hunched over cardboard bowls, finding conversation around the truck, just as the city's genuine rough sleepers do.
Sleepout first-timer Jessica Koot, of Watts McCray Lawyers and Illawarra Women's Health Centre said her work regularly brought her into contact with people whose lives were upended by homelessness.
"I see a lot of temporary homelessness, sleeping on friends' couches, going back to sleep at mum and dad's sleeping in cars while the property's getting finalised - we see a lot of it," she said.
"It impacts every part of their recovery, their ability to get medical services and support, their ability to get their kids to school their ability to work and be in gainful employment, its' every single aspect of their lives."
Funds raised go towards supporting new and existing programs aimed at breaking the cycle for the more than 120,000 Australians who sleep homeless on any given night, said Vinnies' service manager Nicole Roberts.
"We have hundreds of CEOs experiencing what it's like to be homeless tonight, here and in (Sydney's) White Bay Cruise Terminal," she said.
"The amounts raised are extremely important to us."
Australia-wide, more than 1500 CEOs have this year raised more than $7.5 million for this year's sleepout. Visit the event website at www.ceosleepout.org.au to make a donation.
