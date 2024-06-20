Pint-sized fans glam up for Disney on Ice's opening night in Wollongong

You can't say the audience didn't immerse themselves in the experience ...
It was a big night out for pint-sized fans of the magical Disney kingdom at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre on Thursday night.
All that was missing was the red carpet as princesses aplenty, larger-than-life characters in gorgeous little costumes and their entourages as Disney on Ice returned to the WIN Entertainment Centre.
The grown-up performers invited the audience on a Road Trip Adventure, through Mary Poppins' London and the Lion King's pride land, all the way to Moana's Motunui.
From Aladdin's princely parade, to the magical adventures of Frozen stars Anna and Elsa and all the fun of the Toy Story crew, including a new friend Forky, there was something for everyone.
And there were plenty of princesses with ice skates - including Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana.
These delighted show-goers were the first in the Illawarra to catch Road Trip Adventures at the WEC, but they're the first of thousands who will be thrilled over the next few days.
After Thursday's opening night there will be another eight performances until Mickey, Minnie and the gang move on to pastures new - otherwise known as Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney.
