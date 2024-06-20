Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Pint-sized fans glam up for Disney on Ice's opening night in Wollongong

Updated June 20 2024 - 9:06pm, first published 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just some of the glam fans at Disney on Ice's opening night in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
Just some of the glam fans at Disney on Ice's opening night in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

You can't say the audience didn't immerse themselves in the experience ...

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.