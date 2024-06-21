The crucial games as the Illawarra Premier League top five race heats up

The race for the top five is heating up in the Illawarra Premier League as round 15 approaches.
With just 10 points separating Wollongong Olympic in third and South Coast United in 10th - with still half of the season to go for the majority of teams - there are still many in the running for finals.
A bumper Saturday (June 22) is in store for IPL fans. Key games include: Olympic against Port Kembla, Wollongong United versus Shellharbour, and a Tarrawanna-Helensburgh face-off. All of these fixtures are set to have a massive bearing on which team can call themselves true contenders for finals football.
On Friday evening, Cringila will play Corrimal, whilst Albion Park face Bulli and leaders Coniston play South Coast United in the Saturday night fixture to round out the weekend.
Tarrawanna and Corrimal will then play each other on Sunday, June 23 in a round 10 catchup fixture.
Tarrawanna coach Jason Wenig said his team were confident of continuing their positive run of form when they face Helensburgh on Saturday and then Corrimal on Sunday.
The Blueys saw an injury crisis at the beginning of the IPL season, but see themselves five points off the top five with a game in hand after big wins against Port Kembla and Cringila along the way.
A semi-final spot in the Bert Bampton Cup has also added to the positive vibe at Tarrawanna Oval, but now the full focus is on picking up six points in an IPL double header this weekend.
"The club is feeling good and we're in a good spot," Wenig said.
"It's a big weekend and we're all keen to get six points, starting with Helensburgh. It'll be very challenging to say the least. It's very tight in the competition this year so we need to turn up on the day.
"We're looking to sniff our way into the top five and the boys know that we're capable. It's a confident camp, but we know we can't afford to drop points this weekend in our double header, so we're up for both games. We will definitely be edging around that five if we win both games [this weekend]."
The Tarrawanna coach said he was excited by his side's prospects going forward, considering he now had a full squad at his disposal.
"Our first four games we were missing around eight guys," he said.
"Slowly we got players back and then we went into Port Kembla and it was the first time we had a full side with Matias Toro Suazo coming back in, who I classify as the best player in the league. So we got guys like that back as well as our structure, shape, and personnel.
"The boys are really enjoying each other's company, enjoying their football, which gets you results."
Despite great form of late from Stuart Beedie's Port Kembla, a game against Olympic will be a huge test.
The Zebras have gone six games unbeaten in the league, including huge results against Coniston and Cringila. This run of form sees them one point outside the five, however they have played one or two more games than most around them on the ladder.
Nonetheless, a win against Matt Bailey's Olympic could see them jump as high as third.
It's also an important game for Olympic at home, with the team looking to keep pace with the top two sides, Coniston and APWE.
Wollongong United have been much improved in recent weeks. Rob Jonovski's side has won three out of their last four to see them firmly inside the top five, for now.
Even in their 1-0 loss to leaders Coniston, the side had plenty of chances to win it - including a penalty - and probably felt unlucky to leave JJ Kelly Park with nothing on that day.
Nav Darjani in particular has been impressive, with the attacker - who signed with the club from the Wolves in the off-season - scoring a belter in United's last start win against the Thistle.
As for Shellharbour, it has been a rough period of results, with the team's last IPL win coming back on April 6. A win here against United is much needed for this season's promoted side.
