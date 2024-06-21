Ladder leading Stingrays: how the club managed a rapid turnaround of form

What a year it has been for the Illawarra Stingrays off the field securing a first ever home base at Lakelands Oval, Dapto. But on the field, the club are thriving just as much.
Both first and reserve grades efforts in the National Premier League Women's NSW competition mean the Stingrays lead the club championship by some margin. For the Steve Gordon-coached first grade side, they head into their latest match against Blacktown on top of the ladder, and they plan to stay there.
Three wins in a row has the Stingrays first on the table on goal difference and equal on points with Sydney Olympic and APIA Leichhardt. Bulls FC and Macarthur are just one point behind in fourth and fifth respectively, whilst just five points separates first and eighth, making it one of the tightest competitions in recent memory.
The side has been boosted by the return of A-League Women's talents - Danika Matos, Sienna Saveska, Alex McKenzie, Brianna Edwards, Hayley Taylor-Young, and Sasha Grove - following the completion of the national competition.
But there will be no resting on laurels this Sunday, June 23 against the Spartans for Gordon's side. The coach said it had been quite the turnaround for the club in the last 12 months.
"Our first grade are first and our reserve grade are second, meaning we lead the club championship by 20 points," Gordon said.
"Coming here last year, our first point was just to not get relegated to fast-forward now a year and a half later look at where we're sitting now. Obviously things have been put in place like a bigger squad this year which means players are fighting for a position. But it's preparing for when players are out and other players can come in and do a job too.
"There's good talent coming through. A lot of 17 and 18 year olds are stepping up when called upon. It's just pleasing that we can be sitting in this position.
"Making the semis is the goal now as well as winning the club championship."
The Stingrays coach added he had been pleased with his team's results of late, despite not always playing at their best.
"It's been a great month of football. We were unlucky against [Sydney] Olympic but then we backed it up against three top sides. A lot of the A-League girls coming in has been great and we're finding ways to win. That's a sign of a good team that when you're not at your best, you can grind games out."
Kickoff for the match against Blacktown on Sunday is 5pm and will be streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Wollongong Wolves will continue its run into the finals with 10 games to play in the NPL Men's NSW when they face a trip to Landen Stadium against Hills United on Saturday, June 21.
It has been a positive run for David Carney's side who are unbeaten in their last four. Their last game was a 2-2 draw in Wollongong against Blacktown City.
The side still need to make up six points to reach the finals spots, making a win against Hills very much a necessity. Wolves will be favourites after knocking off the same opponent 4-0 earlier in the season.
Wolves strikers Lachlan Scott and Jake Trew head into the match in fine form, with the former scoring the equaliser against City and the latter finding the net four times in the last three fixtures.
Kickoff for the game on Saturday is 7pm and can also be streamed on YouTube.
