Roller Hawks ready to face up to the champions' challenge

It's from one end of the spectrum to the other for the Wollongong Roller Hawks as round two of the National Wheelchair Basketball League (NWBL) hits this weekend.
After playing - and comprehensively defeating - new chums Manly Wheel Eagles last weekend, the Wollongong team tackles 2023 championship winners Darwin Salties over the June 22-23 weekend.
The Hawks made the most of their established combinations to record a hat-trick of wins against Manly - 94-41 and 94-48 in Saturday's matches before the visitors pulled it back to 63-56 on Sunday.
The familiarity of the settled squad was evident from game one, Roller Hawk Luke Pople said.
"It was a good weekend to start off the the new season. But don't forget Manly has one of the best Australian players in the world in Bill Latham in their team.
"So they were always going to be good opposition for us.
"Three wins out of three was definitely what we're looking for and definitely puts us in good stead for the rest of the year."
Pople and his Roller Hawk teammates Tristan Knowles and Shawn Russell will head to Melbourne with the Paralympic squad during the early stages of NWBL season.
The Australian squad for the Paralympics will face japan in a mini-series in the lead-up to Paris.
"Japan actually missed out on qualification for the Paralympics which is unfortunate for them but they're sending over a pretty young and eager team to play against us.
"It's so we can get some games under our belts and tune-up for the Paralympics."
The Roller Hawks, sitting second on the ladder, play Darwin Salties at Shellharbour Stadium on Saturday, June 22, at noon, then 7pm.
On Sunday the teams head to Snakepit for game three from 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.