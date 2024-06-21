'Might be my only chance:' Hobbs out to end his Illawarra rugby title drought

Jack Hobbs is loving life playing for Kiama though admits it was tough leaving his former club Wollongong Vikings.
Hobbs sought a release from the Vikings at the start of last season when the foundation club pulled out of the Illawarra District Rugby Union first-grade competition.
The Vikings are back in the top grade this year but Hobbs is still playing for the Cows in the hope of capping his 10-year first-grade career with a title.
"I'm grateful to the Vikings for allowing me to join Kiama last season when they dropped to the second-grade comp. I've really enjoyed my time here," he said.
"Obviously we had a very good season last year and came third and things are looking good for us this season as well.
"I'm happy here at Kiama now and really think we've got a good chance of achieving something special.
"This is my 10th year and I've never won a premiership. This might be my only chance.
"So while it was a hard decision not to go back to Vikings I'm enjoying it here and would love to win a title with Kiama.
"I think the club hasn't won a first-grade title for 20 year's so it would be great if we could get it done this year.
"In saying that it's going to be very hard to beat a Shoalhaven side which is on a 30-game winning streak.
"We're going to have to play at our best for the whole 80 minutes to have any chance of beating Shoals. They are a terrific side."
Hobbs and his Kiama team-mates sit in second-spot heading into this Saturday's showdown with Tech Waratahs at Saunders Oval.
Unfortunately for Kiama their game against Vikings last week did not go ahead as Kiama Showground was deemed "unfit for play".
Hobbs, who starred for Illawarriors at the recent NSW Country Championships, which earned him Cockatoos selection for the fifth-year running, was disappointed the Vikings game was called off.
"It's a shame the game didn't go ahead, I was really looking forward to playing against Vikings," Hobbs said.
"I've got a lot of good mates there and it would have been fun to play them.
"I'm so happy to see them back in first-grade, the club is definitely on the way up.
"[Vikings president] Spiro [Lozenkovski] is doing a great job there and I see a bright future for the Vikings."
Meantime, in other round 10 fixtures on Saturday, Vikings take on Camden and Shamrocks visit back-to-back premiers Shoalhaven.
