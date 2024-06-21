Twelve-tower plans for Warrawong Plaza released

The plans to build more than 1000 apartments on top of Warrawong Plaza have been released to the public.
The first residents could move in as early as 2028, if the $996 million project is approved, with the overall project taking 12 years to complete.
The proposal from plaza owner Elanor Investors Group, would see 1300 dwellings on top of the shopping centre - 10 per cent of which will be affordable housing.
Medical centres, gyms, bars and restaurants would be a feature, as would childcare centres and a 3000sqm area of open space.
If approved, the 1300 dwellings would contribute towards Wollongong's target of 9200 homes by 2029 as recently set by the state government.
The proposal fell under the previous government's Rezoning Pathways pilot program, which aimed to fast-track changes in land zoning.
This is the first stage, which would see various planning controls amended including changing the maximum height from 24 metres to a variable height up to 78 metres.
That would enable the proposed height of some of the development's 12 towers of 22 storeys.
"By seeking to amend the maximum building heights and including residential flat buildings as an additional permitted use, the planning proposal seeks to enable additional dwellings on the site, which will grow the Warrawong population and encourage increased patronage and new businesses within a reactivated town centre," said the planning proposal, one of a suite of documents on public exhibition.
"The increased building height not only allows for the efficient distribution and consolidation of residential floor space throughout the site, facilitating feasible and practical staged development, but also unlocks significantly enhanced non-residential and ground plane outcomes to benefit the whole community."
The proposal stated that the plaza would continue to operate while the apartments were under construction, with work carried out in four stages.
The first would be the buildings at the corner of Cowper Street and King Street and then along the Cowper Street edge, followed by the residential development on the Northcliffe Drive edge, and finishing with retail and residential development at the centre of the Site.
"Staging of the development also ensure that residential dwellings within the first stage would be capable of being occupied as early as 2028," the proposal stated.
An economic assessment said the construction phase would provide a substantial boost for the region.
"The initial investment of $996 million in the Warrawong Plaza redevelopment project is estimated to support up to $2650 million in economic output, $990 million in gross value add, $500 million in income over 12 years and an average of 540 full-time equivalent jobs per annum throughout the construction period," the assessment said.
Upon completion the development would support 350 full-time equivalent jobs, generating an overall economic impact of $140 million a year.
A Department of Planning document noted the Wollongong Local Strategic Planning Statement expected the region would face a population rise of at least 45,000 people over the next 20 years.
"The proposed development will help to address the increased need for housing within the region," the document stated.
The planning proposal is on public exhibition until July 19, said Planning Minister Paul Scully.
"Community feedback is essential to shaping an area's future and making sure projects bring tangible benefits," Mr Scully said.
"Housing development here could create more homes and more jobs for the people of Warrawong.
"I encourage Warrawong locals and others to provide feedback on the draft."
