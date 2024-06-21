Stingrays ready to burst Sharks bubble in the latest 'Battle of Shellharbour'

Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah has lit the fuse for an explosive 'Battle of Shellharbour' with the Stingrays at Flinders Field on Sunday.
His Sharks have won eight straight games to sit pretty on top of the Group Seven rugby league table but Atallah said all the pressure was on the Stingrays to try and end Shellharbour's perfect start to the season.
"There's no pressure on us in terms of trying to keep our winning streak going. That's not something we discuss, it's more something people outside the group are talking about.," he said.
"We just focus on ourselves and doing the things that will help us win. It's worked so far and we will continue to do that.
"It's up to the teams we play to try and figure out how to beat us. We just focus on ourselves and trying to get a positive result."
In saying that Atallah realises that a struggling Stingrays would love nothing better than to end the Sharks winning streak and in the process secure just their fourth win of the season.
"It's another big game for us, just like last week was [against Warilla]" he said.
"When it comes to derby games form really doesn't matter. I'm sure they will be up for it, as we will.
"We just need to play as we have been and not get too worked up or concerned with what they're trying to do.
"I expect a tough game. as it usually is whenever we play each other."
This view was shared by Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner, who said his team had to pick up their defensive intensity to match the standout team of the competition.
"They have set the standard this season and perhaps even last year when they also won about eight or nine games in a row," Warner said.
"It's no secret their success has been built on their defence, which has probably been the best in the league.
"We need to up our defence this week to match them to have any chance of getting a win.
"So we have to take a leaf out of their book and work really hard and try and shut them down.
"They got assets all over the park so we got to be on our game and step up to the occasion.
"It's a big game obviously and one we are looking forward to."
Warner said while beating Shellharbour was always nice, the Stingrays needed to keep winning to keep pace of the top five.
"We've been struggling a bit but I think there have been some good signs in recent weeks," he said.
"We led last week but couldn't hang on for the win but there were some good signs in our attack and some of our new combinations starting to gel.
"It's important now that we rise to the occasion and there's no better place to do it than the 'Battle of Shellharbour'."
Meantime, round 11 kicks off on Saturday with Jamberoo hosting Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Kevin Walsh Oval.
It continues on Sunday with Nowra-Bomaderry Jets playing Gerringong Lions at Bomaderry Sporting Complex and Warilla Lake South Gorillas taking on Kiama Knights at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
