Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Overworked, underpaid Illawarra firefighters with increased risk of cancer call for help

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated June 21 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong firefighters and union members Peter Starling, Andrew Clark and Stuart James at a rally outside Minister Ryan Park's Corrimal office on Friday, June 21, 2024. Picture by Nadine Morton
Wollongong firefighters and union members Peter Starling, Andrew Clark and Stuart James at a rally outside Minister Ryan Park's Corrimal office on Friday, June 21, 2024. Picture by Nadine Morton

Overworked, underpaid and at risk of at least one dozen cancers, Illawarra firefighters have had enough and they've taken to the streets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.