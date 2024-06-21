New Warrawong library's fight for funding

A lack of federal funding won't delay Warrawong's new library and community centre, Cr Tania Brown said.
Cr Brown, the Labor candidate for Lord Mayor said, she and fellow Labor councillors were disappointed the federal government did not kick in any funding.
"The Labor team on Wollongong City Council shares the disappointment of our Federal MP's in not receiving grant funding through the Growing Regions Program," Cr Brown said.
In January Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said that, without funding from outside sources, the proposed facility may have to be downsized.
Cr Brown added that local federal MPs Stephen Jones and Ms Alison Byrnes "are not taking this lying down" and have already spoken to Minister Catherine King.
"Together we will continue to advocate to the Federal Government and fight for an allocation in Round Two for this high-quality and superbly designed facility that residents of the southern suburbs deserve," Cr Brown said.
Meanwhile, Greens Cr Cath Blakey has tabled a motion for Monday's council meeting calling for support of the Warrawong Residents Forum.
The forum operates out of the community centre and has found new premises nearby to operate from once demolition of the centre takes place.
"The Warrawong Residents Forum does a really essential service for people that are vulnerable by providing free meals and grocery packs and having services and advice," Cr Blakey said.
However, those new premises need a fit-out, which will cost $180,000.
"To make the new premises suitable they require the fit-out with partitioned rooms for confidential services, shelving for food and seating for meals as well as basic amenities such as air-conditioning, hand washing and security systems," Cr Blakey's notice of motion said.
"Warrawong Residents Forum have local builders and trades at the ready who have generously offered their time and skills, the $180,000 is need for materials, compliance and major works."
Cr Blakey's motion does not request the council fund the works but rather recognise the work of the forum and support calls for the state government to provide funding for community and neighbourhood associations.
