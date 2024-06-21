Illawarra Mercury
We need large-scale energy production: three reasons why offshore wind is a good fit

By Ty Christopher, Michelle Voyer
June 22 2024 - 12:00am
University of Wollongong experts Ty Christopher and Michelle Voyer write about the advantages of offshore wind energy. Main pic by Wesley Lonergan
On the weekend, an area 20km off the Illawarra coast south of Sydney became Australia's fourth offshore wind energy zone. It's the most controversial zone to date, with consultation attracting a record 14,211 submissions - of which 65 per cent were opposed.

