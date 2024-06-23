Mr Scully, where's the master plan for the WIN Entertainment Centre?

When he was in opposition, Wollongong MP Paul Scully kept attacking the government about upgrades to the WIN Entertainment Centre.
In the last term of parliament, Mr Scully lodged no fewer than 12 questions on notice to various ministers about the state of the upgrade and the status of the master plan he requested they carry out.
During his run in 2016 Wollongong by-election he was part of a Labor pledge of a $50 million upgrade should Labor win the next election.
However, in recent years, talk of an upgrade - and any money for it - seems to have disappeared.
The most recent budget contained no money for an entertainment centre upgrade; there was $11 million for "condition assessments" of Venues NSW assets in Wollongong and Newcastle.
Which raises the question - where is the master plan for the entertainment centre?
Mr Scully, now the state's Planning Minister, said it was still being worked on.
"I was pleased to be able to secure from opposition the master planning process and business case process that is under way at the moment," Mr Scully said.
"And I want that to be completed so that we can see what the options we have available to us are.
"Then, of course, along with my colleagues, I'll continue to lobby to work out how we best secure a funding mix that allows us to deliver it."
The responsibility for the master plan sits with Sports Minister Steve Kamper and the Mercury understands Venues NSW had completed the master plan and strategic business case for the centre.
Once the final business case is developed, it will be considered by the NSW Government - there is no timeline for when this will occur.
"I would have liked to have seen the entertainment centre upgraded a decade ago under the previous government, but that didn't happen," Mr Scully said.
"I think that Venues NSW from all the information I have available to me are doing a pretty comprehensive task with the master plan, in terms of stakeholder consultation and now, in terms of finalising the business case."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.