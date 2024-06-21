These are the jobs our kids will do as the Illawarra moves into the future

How different will the jobs market in the Illawarra be, and what fields are the best bets for job security in five to ten years?
These are the questions older teenagers and their parents are asking as the region prepares for the future.
Our reporter, Ben Langford, has spoken to the experts to find out more.
And if you're looking for something to do this cold wintery weekend, check out our what's on list, which includes 13 of the best things to do in the region this weekend.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.