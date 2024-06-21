Unanderra man accused of dealing meth, MDMA and GBL

Police searching a Unanderra home for a wanted man ended up arresting one of the occupants and charging him with drug supply after allegedly discovering several illicit substances at the premises.
Court documents said police attended Mitch Bleimuth's home on the afternoon of Thursday, June 20 after receiving information that a known offender was hiding from police at the address.
Police did not find the wanted man at the home, but served Bleimuth with outstanding firearm and weapon prohibition orders and searched the home again to ensure he was in compliance with them.
No firearms were uncovered but police found vials of clear liquid, which Bleimuth allegedly said contained gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).
The 33-year-old was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, while police obtained a search warrant to comb through the house again.
Officers allegedly found bottles and a jar containing more clear liquid; containers labelled Xanax holding white tablets, for which Bleimuth did not have a script; vials of testosterone; cannabis seeds; and a Centrelink card which had been reported stolen.
In a shed police allegedly discovered a KTM off-road motorcycle with the vehicle identification number scratched off, bottles containing GBL, and a locked safe containing a bag with 40 white capsules.
At the time of his arrest Bleimuth had $500 in his possession, which police believed was the proceeds of crime.
While in custody Bleimuth was seen to tell his partner to return home and dispose of an item quickly.
Believing this to be a firearm, police returned to the house and found a purse under a mat containing 15 resealable bags holding a crystalline substance, which police alleged was methamphetamine intended for supply rather than personal use.
Bleimuth was subsequently charged with the supply of MDMA, GBL and methamphetamine, the possession of alprazolam, testosterone and cannabis seeds, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and two charges of having unlawfully obtained goods in custody.
He fronted Wollongong Local Court on Friday where he made a bid for his release on bail, which prosecutor Sergeant Zane Barron opposed on the basis that he presented risks of committing a serious offence and endangering public safety.
But without bail, magistrate Claire Girotto said, Bleimuth faced over a year in custody before his matters were resolved.
She said the proposed bail conditions were "very strict" and he had never breached bail before.
The court heard Bleimuth had no drug matters on his record, although the court documents stated he had a "violent history".
Lawyer Matt Ward also told the court that his client's mother was unwell.
Ms Girotto granted Bleimuth bail on the condition that he report to police daily, not leave home without an approved chaperone, not use alcohol or drugs, attend drug rehabilitation, and have only one mobile phone.
He will also be subject to curfew checks and drug and alcohol checks.
Bleimuth will return to court on August 28.
