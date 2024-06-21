Wollongong's Anthony Warlow returns to Sydney stages as Billy Flynn in Chicago

Getting to perform on Sydney stages gives veteran Anthony Warlow the chance to do something he doesn't get to do in other cities - have dinner with his family.
"Sydney really for me is what I call 'old family' because my sisters are here and they're in New South Wales," Warlow said.
"It means I can actually go somewhere and have dinner with family and not worrying about vocals and you know being too tired and all that sort of stuff."
Warlow was born in Wollongong and has had a storied career including performing on Broadway and the West End, and is a Member of the Order of Australia for his services to the performing arts.
Taking on the role of Billy Flynn in Chicago at the Capitol Theatre until July 29, Warlow is joined by what he calls a "fantastic cast" with Zoë Ventoura (Packed to the Rafters), Lucy Maunder (Doctor Zhivago) and Pete Rowsthorn (Kath and Kim).
"Of course, everyone knows him as Brett from Kath and Kim, and he's kind of playing Brett in the 1920s.
"We get on like a house of fire and our little moments of comic relief are always surefire hits, which is great for the audience.
"I just hope Wollongong will come up to Sydney to see the show because it really is a great production."
The production, directed by Tania Nardini and choreographed by Gary Chryst, is described as a "vortex of precision" by Warlow.
"We were up to our own metal to find the roles that we are playing but there is a certain boundary that we have to stay within."
When the opportunity arose to play Billy Flynn, Warlow says he "jumped at it".
"I thought well you know this is really a bucket list role, all the roles [in the musical] are bucket list for people who want to be in the business."
Warlow says he is "very blessed" in his career to have played the roles he wanted to play, with his roles as Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha and Lord Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden as standouts.
Warlow was set to reprise his role in The Secret Garden before the pandemic.
"I really wanted to play again because I had such a beautiful experience way back in 1995-96 with that."
Chicago is playing at the Capitol Theater in Sydney, tickets can be purchased here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.