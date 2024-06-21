Wollongong to host Refugee Indoor Football World Cup

Wollongong will host the inaugural Refugee Indoor Football World Cup on Sunday, June 23.
Borne from a desire to make Refugee Week (June 16-22) more engaging, the initiative was the brainchild of Wollongong local, Karenni community leader and former refugee Htjaru Htjaru.
"I'm excited to see this tournament come to life and bring refugees from across NSW to Wollongong and help celebrate Refugee Week," Mr Htjaru said.
"It's important to highlight the contributions of refugees - particularly those in rural and regional areas and create a welcoming space for everyone to share their stories and cultures."
The competition is a collaboration between NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) Wollongong office, Illawarra Multicultural Services, Illawarra Shoalhaven Multicultural and Refugee Health, and a number of other agencies and community groups, with support from the NSW Office of Sport, Wollongong Council, UOW, and others.
STARTTS chief executive Jorge Aroche said the tournament goes beyond just a competition.
"It fosters inclusion, providing a platform for refugees to share their experiences and celebrate their cultures," Mr Aroche said. "Additionally, STARTTS' research has found that participating in sport supports recovery and helps heal scars from past traumas."
The tournament, which will be held over two Sundays, will feature men's and youth divisions.
A women's and youth division is being developed and their participation at next years' event is expected.
A free, accredited referee training afternoon will be held on Saturday, June 29, creating future officiating and employment opportunities.
Across the two days, teams from Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong will play at the University of Wollongong between 8am and 5pm.
