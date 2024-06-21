'Nowhere for them to train': Woonona Sharks desperate for Ocean Park makeover

Woonona Sharks president Scott Kell says the club is in desperate need for floodlights at home ground Ocean Park to accommodate its rapidly growing playing numbers.
The club has felt the full force of a number of weekend games being postponed this year due to wet weather, which has forced the logistical nightmare of rescheduling fixtures.
But this has been made near impossible by the fact that the club are unable to host evening fixtures due to insufficient lighting at Ocean Park.
The Sharks currently have 480 members, which is a 20 per cent increase on players from 2023. The football club also boasts an 85 per cent retention rate of players, the highest number of all clubs part of Football South Coast.
With five senior women's teams - three in the Women's Premier League grades and two in Community League - and three senior men's teams, plus 40 juniors sides, even getting everyone a space on the field to train has been an issue.
The Woonona president said it was the club's wish to keep expanding its playing numbers, but would need floodlights to do be able to move forward with that plan.
"Currently we have eight senior teams training in inadequate light," Kell said.
"We have no main field lighting either for makeup games. So with all the washouts, we can't makeup any of the games here. We have to pay to hire fields elsewhere.
"We have four fields, and the two back fields have issues. One of them is waterlogged from the rain, and we can't use the top end of one of them.
"We're in the stage now of applying for grants and we've been unsuccessful in receiving funding. And council have not put in any lights on there either."
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes met with both Kell and club secretary Michael Preston at Ocean Park on Friday, June 21 to discuss a plan forward for installing floodlights into the venue.
Going forward, Kell added that it was simply a necessity for the club to have access to adequate lighting to capitalise on the boom of football participation numbers seen not only in the Illawarra, but across the country off the back of the Matildas effect from 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup hosted in Australia and New Zealand.
"We have the highest retention of players in the Illawarra amongst all the clubs," he said.
"We have 480 members and we'll be looking to increase that next year. We had to turn some players away this year with late registrations, but we'll be looking to have at least another two senior teams next year.
"We are growing, but we have nowhere for them to train."
