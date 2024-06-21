Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We're not taking the challenge lightly:' De La Salle ready to down Collegians

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 21 2024 - 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
De La Salle coach Trent Anderson and Collegians second-rower Charly Runciman. Pictures by Robert Peet and Adam McLean
De La Salle coach Trent Anderson and Collegians second-rower Charly Runciman. Pictures by Robert Peet and Adam McLean

Collegians produced their best performance this season in a last-start win over defending Illawarra Rugby League champions Thirroul Butchers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.