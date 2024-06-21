The Steelers' future has never looked brighter

As if the Illawarra's credentials as a football nursery needed more pumping up ...
The dominant display from Steelers (and NSW) halfback Kasey Reh powered NSW to a 46-4 win over Queensland in the women's U19 Origin clash at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night.
And while Reh finished as the Tarsha Gale Cup player of the series as the Blues ran in nine tries, it was pretty much a parade of premiership-winning Illawarra Steelers leading the way. If you get the chance, check out Indie Bostock's scorching try ...
And credit to the U19 men's team - including Hayden Buchanan, Jacob Halangahu and Loko Pasifiki Tonga - for the Blues 14-10 win.
Pasifiki Tonga made a distinct impression - 13 runs for 134 metres and five tackle busts, plus 21 tackles.
All things being equal, there's a full weekend of footy galore in store - enjoy!
