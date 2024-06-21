15 of the finest photos from the South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival

The South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival was a celebration of expression, dance and, simply, joy.
The dance festival brings together more than 500 students from 24 Illawarra public schools, giving them the opportunity to perform in a professional setting.
It comes as no surprise that performances were well-received - as were Illawarra Mercury photographer Adam McLean's images. Use these 15 as a taster. You can see more here.
A stark and powerful image of the Austinmer Public School dancers at dress rehearsals for the South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival. You might see them again below.
Woonona High School's Company Z dancers caught during an ethereal moment during dress rehearsal in the South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Unanderra Public School dancers put every bit of emotion into dress rehearsal in the South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Austinmer Public School dancers captured beautifully on the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre stage.
Symmetrical sisters ... two Wollongong High School junior dancers get the feel of the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre during dress rehearsal for the South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival.
The Dapto High School dancers added their own special personality to dress rehearsal at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
And yes, if you were wondering ... they had an absolute ball. (Or at least that's how it looked!)
It's concentration all the way as these Wollongong High School junior dancers perform during dress rehearsal for the South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival.
The dancers from Austinmer Public School owned the stage at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre dress rehearsal.
You know it, it's the Dapto High School dancers doing there thing during South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival dress rehearsals.
Spectacular shapes from the Woonona High School Company Z dancers.
Life and fun in motion courtesy of the Unanderra Public School dancers at dress rehearsal. And what about those amazing costumes?
Look at those faces ... more dancers from Unanderra Public School during dress rehearsal.
Upon close and personal ... Dapto High School dancers on stage at dress rehearsal.
It's not just the dancing, is it? The lighting, the sound, the production all plays its part in every performance. These Dapto High School dancers
