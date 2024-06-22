Warilla mum accused of meth and heroin supply secures $15k bail

A Warilla mother who was allegedly busted sleeping beside half-a-kilo of meth has been released on strict bail with a $15,000 surety forfeited to the court.
Police allege they found Jayne Costello, 33, asleep in a room in the Pioneer Quality Suites in Towradgi with Wayne Grant in the morning of April 3.
The pair are yet to enter pleas to two counts of commercial drug supply, two counts of drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Police uncovered large quantities of drugs and cash from the hotel room, where they allege Costello and Grant were running their operation.
In the bedroom, police allegedly found five grams of methamphetamines, along with nearly $7000 in cash, clear plastic resealable bags and scales.
Costello and Wayne were taken to Wollongong police station after being arrested for breaching bail and for being at large following outstanding warrants.
During a further raid of the room, police discovered more drugs, including some substances hidden in a cap and underneath the cushions of a lounge.
Strewn throughout the suite were more plastic bags as well as sets of scales and multiple mobile phones.
In total, police found 443.34 grams of methamphetamines and 25 grams of heroin which they alleged were to be supplied by Costello and Grant to users in the Illawarra.
Reviewing the hotel's CCTV, police allege that the pair met a woman known to police carrying a black bag, who delivered a large quantity of prohibited drugs to the couple.
Grant was arrested, however police didn't charge Costello until late May after a forensic examination allegedly lifted traces of her DNA on two of the bags of meth which had a combined weight of 6.66 grams.
In Costello's second bid for release at Wollongong Local Court earlier this week, defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said Costello's fingerprints were only found on the smaller bags and that she'd only slept in this hotel room overnight.
Ms Ritchie said the fingerprints on the smaller bags consistent with Costello's personal use of drugs rather than supply, noting this forensic evidence will be a live issue hashed out in a defended trial.
"While her record is poor, she's never been sentenced for matters of this seriousness," Ms Ritchie said, adding that a bed in a drug rehabilitation facility had become available for Costello.
The police prosecutor labelled the allegations against Costello as strong, with a sentence of full-time custody inevitable if she is convicted.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant Costello's release under strict conditions including that she be subject to a curfew, not leave home unless in the company of two appointed relatives, and put forward a $15,000 surety.
