Young dad rammed 'friend' at Wollongong servo over unsettled debt

A young Berkeley dad has admitted to violently ramming a new friend with his car at a busy service station.
Jay Glen Thomas, 20, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday to failing to stop and assist after an impact causing injury, driving furiously causing bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Tendered court documents state Thomas had known the victim for just two months and that he'd lent the man $140 to spend on Christmas shopping in the days prior to the attack.
On December 28, 2023, the money hadn't been paid back when Thomas was in his red Hyundai excel at the Metro Service Station on Crown Street when he saw the victim walking along a nearby street at around 11.10am.
When the victim headed towards the service station, Thomas accelerated and drove directly at him, striking him with his car.
The victim immediately felt shock and pain. Thomas drove onto Rosemont Street then re-entered the service station, where he sped up and hit the victim a second time.
The man collided with the bonnet, his body rolling onto the vehicle's roof before he fell off. He was in extreme pain, court documents state.
The man was taken to Wollongong Hospital after he sustained abrasions and bruising on his ribs, knees and limbs, while Thomas fled off without rendering aid.
Police recovered Thomas' car two days later and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the impact of the crash resulted in a shattered windscreen and large dent in the roof.
Thomas was arrested on January 4 and admitted in a police interview that he had "past grievances" with the victim.
Asked why he struck the man a second time, Thomas said he didn't want to wait at the red light due to being afraid of the victim.
Defence lawyer Jonathon Kearney confirmed Thomas' guilty pleas, with the case adjourned to August 14 for sentencing to join up with Thomas' other matters before the court.
