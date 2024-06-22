Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Student's warning over 'unlivable' Keiraville sharehouse

June 23 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wollongong student has sounded the alarm over an "unlivable" sharehouse being advertised for rent in Keiraville, warning her bedroom flooded repeatedly in the six months she spent living at the property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.