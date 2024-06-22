Student's warning over 'unlivable' Keiraville sharehouse

A Wollongong student has sounded the alarm over an "unlivable" sharehouse being advertised for rent in Keiraville, warning her bedroom flooded repeatedly in the six months she spent living at the property.
Charlotte, a second-year mechanical engineering student at UOW, lost her mattress, furniture and scores of personal items to the water that inundated her tiled sub-ground level room.
Reporter Angela Thompson has the story.
