Another key victory for Wolves in their battle to play finals football

The Wolves are doing everything they can on the hunt for a potential finals run in the National Premier League Men's NSW competition.
The David Carney-coached side beat Hills United 2-0 on Saturday, June 22 to continue their recent unbeaten run in the league, which was stretched to five games with the victory.
Goals either side of half time from Takumi Ofuka and Sebastian Hernandez secured the important three points for the Wolves.
The victory keeps them within arms length of the teams in the finals positions with nine games left in the season. But there is still plenty left to do if they are to play knockout football in 2024.
Here's how the game unfolded...
Ofuka has enjoyed a stellar season so far and this continued at Landen Stadium. The former Illawarra Premier League attacker gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead and the best possible start after 12 minutes.
It was a brilliant goal from Carney's men with a neat bit of play between Lachlan Scott and Ofuka in the lead up.
There could have very easily been an equaliser just shortly after following a darting run into the Wolves' box from Thomas Makko but goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic stood tall to deny the home side.
Up the other end, Chris McStay led the charge and unleashed a venomous shot from distance which forced a save from Ryan Wood.
Scott was next to go close. He was played in behind the Hills defence but could only direct his left-footed shot to Wood as the game ticked over the half hour mark.
Ofuka nearly had a double just a few minutes into the second half via a free-kick. The no.7 curled the ball up and over the wall, but couldn't beat Wood.
Ofuka then turned provider for his captain Scott but it was the same result, with Wood standing strong to keep the score at 1-0.
The game was put beyond any real doubt 25 minutes from the end of play when - just moments after entering the game off the bench - Hernandez scored to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead.
The goal came just moments after the attacker failed to capitalise on a golden one-on-one chance, meaning he made amends immediately.
Hills were desperate to find a goal and nearly did as the clock ticked down through substitute Jamal Belkadi. Janjetovic came to smother the ball but the attacker flicked it over the goalkeeper and the ball went agonisingly wide of the post.
Straight down the other end, Scott tried to make in three for his team and he would have if not for the crossbar. Hernandez then hit the post just shortly after.
It was no matter in the end, with the Wolves seeing out the game 2-0.
The Wolves will be on the road again in their next game away to the Wanderers on Saturday, June 29. Western Sydney are just above the Wolves on the table making it another must-win fixture. Kickoff is 7pm.
