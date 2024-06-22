Vikings long wait for a Illawarra rugby win continues as Shoalhaven march on

The Wollongong Vikings will have to wait at least another week to break their almost 700-day wait for a win after they were beaten 43-10 by Camden on Saturday.
It was a tough day at the office for the home side Vikings, who were no match for a Camden side now firmly entrenched in the top four of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
Camden's fifth win of the season was never in doubt after a dominant first half saw David Gleeson's chargers go to the main break 31-0 to the good.
Vikings hit back in the second half with tries to Akima Opeta and Killuyi Waremaki but were still outscored 12-10 in the stanza.
Camden scored seven tries all up, including two to fullback Patrick Reynolds, who also kicked four conversions to finish with a personal tally of 22 points.
Samuel Liney, Iosefa Tanielu, Terry Fanolua, Ioane Luafutu and Timothy Lindle also crossed for five-pointers for Camden.
Unfortunately their opponents Vikings, Illawarra's oldest rugby club has now lost all six games it has played this season.
The Vikings did not field a first-grade side in 2023, with their last win coming way back on July 28, 2022.
Ironically the day after was the last time Shoalhaven were beaten.
The back-to-back Illawarra rugby premiers recorded their 31st straight win since then on Saturday when they downed Shamrocks 50-0 at Shoalhaven Rugby Park.
The league leading Shoals were their usual relentless selves, scoring eight unanswered tries in another dominant display.
Harri Hibbs and Joey Nelson bagged two tries each while Nicholas Shilling, George Miller, Will Miller and Angus Clark also found the tryline.
Keiran Brandon also slotted over five conversions in Shoals' seventh-straight win this season.
Meantime fellow heavyweights Kiama also had a win but the Cows were made to work much harder for their 19-15 victory over the Tech Waratahs at Saunders Oval.
In fact the home side Tech led early through tries to Eli Sinoti and Stephen Schwenke before the visitors hit back strongly in the second half through tries to Nico Cowley, Mark Asquith and Paea Sione Liteila Ahio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.