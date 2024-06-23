Minnamurra's Kieran Woolley takes another leap closer to Paris Olympic Games

Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley and three other Aussies are in the picture for the Paris Olympics as a qualifying event in Budapest hits crunch time.
Tokyo Olympian Kieran Woolley finished seventh in the park semi-finals to take his place in the field for Sunday's final (local time).
He produced a final run of 86.82 to secure his spot in the men's park skateboarding final after an eye-catching first run.
The Olympic Qualifier Series in Hungary's capital is the last chance for skaters to earn the necessary points for their global standings.
Teenagers Arisa Trew and Chloe Covell won their semis in the women's park and street competitions respectively, while Tokyo gold medallist Keegan Palmer scored 93.76 to top the billing in men's park.
The top 22 from each discipline and gender will qualify for the Games, with a maximum of three athletes per nation.
Woolley, who finished fifth in the skateboard park final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics behind Palmer, scored 82.04 in the Tokyo final - just 2.09 points away from a podium finish.
He further consolidated his standing in the global sport with a gold medal in the X-Games mid-2022.
He's not the only one pumped about qualifying for the Paris Games.
"To become an Olympian would be the best thing in the whole entire world," said 14-year-old Trew, who took gold in May's Olympic qualifier in Shanghai.
"It's been my goal for such a long time. I'm really excited that I might get the chance to go to the Olympics, which is really, really cool."
Having watched competition at the Tokyo Games from her local skate park, Cairns-born Trew could be representing Australia in Paris in July.
"(Watching Tokyo) I realised that, 'Wow, women's skateboarding is pushing so much'. I want to get to that level as well," she said.
"It really inspired me to want to go to the Olympics for skateboarding."
Fellow Queenslander Palmer ripped his final run to take pole position in Saturday's semi.
"I just can't believe it. The last run was more like a test for finals," he said.
"I've got a few things hidden up my sleeve for finals tomorrow, it's just about planning it right.
"We've been doing these contests so long now, we should have an idea of what the judges like - they always like changing the run.
"I changed the whole half of my run at the end there and it paid off."
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.