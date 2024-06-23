The title contenders in tightest District League competition in recent memory

The fight for the 2024 District League premiership is shaping up to be one of the closest in recent memory.
Washouts have meant that the table is incredibly hard to judge with teams playing a different number of fixtures. That being said, just six points separates Oak Flats in first and Shoalhaven in sixth, making the league championship anyone's game.
In round 15 of the region's second tier football competition, Oak Flats beat Unanderra 6-3, Fernhill knocked off UOW 2-0, Warilla shocked with a 1-0 win against Shoalhaven, Thirroul pipped Picton 3-2, Gerringong picked up a 2-0 home win against Berkeley, and Balgownie thumped Bellambi 6-1.
With less than half of the season to go for most teams, let's go through the title contenders and their chances of claiming silverware.
The current league leaders Oak Flats have every chance of going all the way this season.
They have scored a whopping 18 goals in their last two games, and have won five from their last six. The game they didn't win however was against fellow challenger Fernhill.
The Foxes have beaten Oak Flats twice this season. If the latter are to collect silverware in 2024, they will have to topple Dale White's side which they haven't been able to so far.
But nonetheless, the Falcons have a quality squad under Brenton Burke and Chad Bishop, with former Illawarra Premier League products Sam Munro, Bojan Caric, Jamie Wakeling, and Brodey Jelliffe all enjoying great seasons so far.
Expect them to be there late in the piece in the league and the finals.
Experienced Illawarra coach John Cropper has come in and turned things around at the Thunder this season.
Thirroul have a fairly new squad in 2024 and have worked together quite well, producing a free-flowing attacking brand of football.
Easily the result of the season was knocking off defending grand final champions Fernhill back in round three. They were also moments away from beating Oak Flats if not for a late Todd Sparks goal to draw the Falcons level on that occasion.
They're in a great position, but have played more games than most below them on the table.
Dale White's Fernhill have played the least amount of games in the league, meaning they have the opportunity to make ground up on Oak Flats and Thirroul.
The defending grand final champions have been on a great run of form, winning five from their last five league games. The Foxes also showed their potential in the Bert Bampton Cup, knocking out defending champions - and IPL powerhouses - Olympic.
The free-flowing attack of captain Jordan Hughes, Daniel Djukic, Brendan Pattman, and Kyle Del will be crucial to the Foxes' chances of winning the league championship.
What a turnaround it has been for Unanderra under John Corbacho, from 2023 wooden spooners to title contenders.
Whilst they went down in their last game against Oak Flats, the Hearts went on a stunning run of seven games unbeaten in the league, whilst also having a decent Bert Bampton Cup run, reaching the quarter finals.
The team has proven they can match it with any on the competition by beating Thirroul in the league and the Falcons in the Cup.
Expect the 2022 grand final champions from being there at the business end of the season.
Brad Boardman's side shocked in 2023 by getting one game away from a grand final in their first year following promotion into the competition and they have continued to kick on.
With two games in hand on the current top two, the Breakers have every chance of rising higher up the table, should they continue to win games.
The side is in a great patch of form with seven unbeaten, picking up wins against Fernhill and Thirroul along the way.
With the likes of 2023 Neville Arrowsmith Medal winner Josh Hawker leading the Gerringong line, anything is possible for them.
Similar to Gerringong in 2023, it has been a great start to life in the District League for newly promoted side Shoalhaven.
Nathan Aldridge's side announced themselves as real contenders early with wins against Bellambi and Balgownie.
They have played more that most around them, so they will need some results to fall their way if they are to stay in the hunt for those top spots. But if they can secure finals, that would be some achievement.
The Rangers are a little off the pace but are by no means out of the race to win something.
There were hugely positives signs in a recent 6-1 win against Bellambi, but Luke Buckley's men will need an almost flawless end to the regular season in order to secure finals.
They're still not out of it, but are outsiders at this point.
