'A universal language': How Wollongong's new football world cup for refugees took off

Htjaru Htjaru wanted to create a space for the thousands of refugees welcomed into Australia every year.
Since moving to Wollongong in 2015, he had found many refugee celebrations were too formal, and left out the younger generations.
"We had one or two hours of speeches, a bit of food and that's it," he said.
"I saw that there were not many young people taking part in these events."
So he went about organising the Inaugural Refugee Indoor Football World Cup.
Soccer, Mr Htjaru says, is one of the best ways for people to interact without worrying about language barriers.
"It's beautiful because I do not speak Arabic, but through football, we can communicate.
"It's a language that we share, it's a universal language."
The tournament, hosted by the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) Wollongong office, is being played across two weekends at the University of Wollongong.
The competition is primarily comprised of former refugees from four NSW cities - Wollongong, Sydney, Newcastle and Coffs Harbour. They play friendly and inclusive matches.
The final games will be played on Sunday, June 30, and Mr Htjaru hopes to encourage the younger generation to interact with other communities.
"We need to create a space for the young people, where all the young people can come in, interact and play soccer."
Teu Mung, who represented the Zomi people on day one of the tournament, said soccer is more social than other sports for people from his culture.
"Most of us if we try to play AFL or something like that, we couldn't understand the laws and those sort of things," he said.
"Football is sort of like the main sport in our culture and I think hopefully other people like it as well."
While most of the team now live in Wollongong, they are originally from Tonzang Village in Myanmar.
