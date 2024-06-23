From Thirroul to Berry: Mark's the new man at the helm of The Berry Bottleshop

After taking over the iconic Berry Bottleshop in the midst of the busiest time of year, Mark Thompson is now planing for small town store's future.
Mr Thompson took over the business late November 2023, when the store wasn't only low on stock, but short on staff, too.
Now, the hand-selected variety of wines, craft beer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages have been tasted by staff and hand-written notes were quickly discovered to be character-filled drawcards for returning customers.
"I think that people of Berry knew that this store was kind of popular and well known, but I don't think many people here knew how well it was known in the industry," Mr Thompson said, of the store formerly known as Justin Lill Wines
"And that's become even more evident since I've been here I get so many customers coming in who tell me it's part of their pilgrimage along the South Coast."
"I've been in and around the liquor industry for 30 years and just wanted to have an opportunity where that knowledge and skill was appreciated."
Previously working at Thirroul Cellars, part of Mr Thompson's research before buying was not only understanding the average income and population, it was also determining if he wanted to be a part of the Berry community.
"My kind of tag line is 'I'm in it for giggles not for gold', and of course I want to run a good business and for it to help me, but i want to do it because I like doing it and a massive part of that is your customers," he said.
With no accounts experience when he took over, Mr Thompson had a one-hour lesson two days in and has been learning on the job since.
"It was an incredibly steep learning curve, it was incredibly busy especially with short stock, I didn't know staff or any customers," he said.
"So it was very full on, but I was and am extremely grateful for the three staff I inherited, who have 30 years' experience between them in this shop which is incredible.
"Colin, Hayley and John really held this place together for the first two months - you can't buy that.
"They introduced me to everyone, with 10 new names a day and it's only been the last two months I've really been able to properly get to know people which has been great."
Moving into the future and giving it a more personal flair, Mr Thompson intends to keep the same philosophy but with a slightly different style.
"I certainly want to get the staff more involved with selection.
"Everything is still small, everything is boutique and everything will be tasted and out into the shop simply because we think it's a good wine, spirit or beer," he said.
"When the dust settles, we're in the process of rebranding doing a new website and then we'll have monthly newsletters and offers then start doing tastings and masterclasses probably off-site."
