Who let the dogs out? Woofstock takes over Shellharbour Marina

Shellharbour Marina was inundated by visitors with four legs for Woofstock 2024.
The family-friendly free event on Sunday, June 23, saw local market stalls selling dog treats and accessories, with free face painting and flyball demonstrations.
The Shellharbour City Council was also on hand to provide free microchipping services for locals and their pooches.
Hannah Galbraith and her puppy Norman, an eight-month-old schnauzer, were there to soak in the atmosphere.
"He's still socialising so it's good to see other dogs and shop with some local businesses," she said.
"It's just always good to get more [socialising] when they are puppies."
Olivia Michelle from local flyball team Wollongong Wonder Woofs said events like this aren't just for her dogs.
"It's such a good social atmosphere, we're like a little family here, and we get to go on the weekends and see our friends," she said.
For a dog to become a flyball competitor involves a lot of elements, according to Ms Michelle.
"Starting from basic recall training ... teaching them how to retrieve a ball, learn how to do a jump.
"So once you do all the small elements of training we then add it all together and we make one big thing out of it."
Ms Michelle brought two dogs to Woofstock: Leo, a border kelpie, and Scooby, a cream kelpie purebred, who both compete, along with their teammate Major, a toy chihuahua who can sometimes steal the show.
"He likes to run down, do a bit of a shake and then keep going, so he's pretty cute to watch."
To help new dog owners Woofstock also had a presentation on canine communication from The Pet Teacher's Alicia Robb.
She says finding the right dog which "matches your energy and matches your home life" is extremely important.
"I love working with clients to teach them about how their pets communicate to them, and help them understand why animals do what they do."
Joining Ms Robb was Poppy, Wally and Pepper. She calls them her "little pack".
"Every single dog that I own is a rescue that's had multiple homes," she said.
"Just they weren't the right fit for someone else doesn't mean they aren't for you. One man's trash is another woman's treasure so to speak."
